German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out that the new type of coronavirus that appeared in 2019 will periodically change, and, therefore, people will constantly have to get a new vaccine.

“Maybe, for example, that, like with the flu, you will need to constantly get new vaccinations. We do not know all this yet, ”she quotes her as saying TASS…

In addition, the politician noted that the world will have to live with COVID “for some time”. She expressed the opinion that the situation will return to normal only when all the inhabitants of the Earth have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

At the same time, Merkel said that if the vaccination plan is fulfilled, “the situation will be calmer by autumn or late summer.”

Earlier, the German Chancellor announced that the entire adult population of the country will have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus by the end of the third quarter of 2021. In addition, she did not support the proposal to provide privileges to citizens who have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection or are just planning to do so.

According to the latest data, 2.25 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Germany, two million people have recovered, 59,776 patients have died.