German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in the text of his speech prepared for the World Economic Forum (WEF), made an offer to Russia to take advantage of cooperation with Berlin. This is reported Bloomberg.

The politician urged Moscow to recognize that “the power is in the truth” (right makes might), using a quote known from the Russian film “Brother-2”.

Germany intends to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and Russia must recognize that strength is in truth, and not vice versa Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

Scholz also said that Berlin adheres to the territorial integrity of Ukraine and is ready to defend Kiev from Russian “aggression”. “The Russian side is aware of our determination. I hope she also realizes that the benefits of cooperation outweigh the cost of further confrontation,” the German Chancellor concluded.

Outcomes of the meeting of foreign ministers

On January 17, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock arrived in Russia for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Before that, the diplomat visited Ukraine.

During the visit, Burbock said that Germany is ready for dialogue with Russia, but is not going to do so at the cost of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not call into question the sovereignty of the latter.

We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia, diplomacy is the only way. Any new aggression [в отношении Украины] will have a high price, no country has the right to prescribe to others in which direction they should go Annalena Burbock head of the German Foreign Ministry

The Russian minister said that during the talks he expressed concern about NATO’s course to contain the Russian Federation. In addition, Lavrov and Burbock paid attention to the initiatives that the Russian side has put forward regarding the harmonization of reliable legal security guarantees.

Let me remind you that such guarantees were given by us to the United States and members of the North Atlantic Alliance. We are now awaiting responses, as we were promised, to these proposals in order to continue negotiations Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

At the same time, Lavrov noted that the discussion with Burbock was useful, even despite a number of contradictions on some issues. He also felt that Berlin and Moscow could move forward in developing relations.

Why are NATO and the EU refusing Russia’s proposals?

Following the discussions that took place last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the alliance cannot accept a number of conditions for Russia, including non-expansion to the east, since sovereign states near the borders of the Russian Federation (in particular, Ukraine) may want this.

According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the reason for NATO’s rejection of Russia’s main proposals for security guarantees was that they are unacceptable. In particular, the issue of non-expansion of the alliance violates the principle of sovereignty of independent countries. This is reported RIA News.

The point is not whether or not we want Ukraine to become a member of NATO, the point is that we do not want sovereign states to be told that they cannot make certain decisions Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

He also noted that all of Russia’s proposals for the membership of various countries, including Ukraine, in NATO were decisively rejected at the talks on January 10 in Geneva with the United States and on January 12 in Brussels, as part of a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council. According to him, all EU member states agree with this.

Discuss only “secondary” issues

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington and Brussels do not want to discuss Moscow’s main demands for security guarantees in Europe. At the talks, Moscow put forward proposals to de-escalate tensions: refusing to expand NATO to the east, curtailing the alliance’s infrastructure and returning it to its 1997 borders, and not deploying missiles near Russian borders.

According to Ryabkov, the United States and NATO are ready to discuss only secondary demands that cannot fundamentally change relations between the West and Russia and change the status quo. “No” is not said, but speaking on terms and on topics that are more convenient for the West is not an option for us, because we are interested in the opposite,” Ryabkov said.

In an interview, Ryabkov also said that Russia continues to firmly defend its interests, which is why NATO considers Moscow its main adversary. In addition, he added that the US and NATO do not want to meet the Kremlin halfway regarding proposals for security guarantees.