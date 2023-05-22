German Chancellor Scholz calls on North Korea to stop its nuclear tests

He German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reached an agreement with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, to establish an agreement for the protection of military secrets to strengthen the arms industry and boost military cooperation.

The news came after Yoon and Scholz were at a summit in the Presidential office in Seoul.

“We will quickly establish an agreement of protection of military secrets between the Republic of Korea and Germany, and we will work together for the smooth functioning of supply chains in the defense industry,” Yoon said at the press conference.

In addition, the two leaders also agreed to expand the bilateral trade and investment relationship in industries such as hydrogen, semiconductors or biopharmaceuticals, the South Korean Presidential Office reported in a statement.

Some days ago, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Scholz, agreed to continue applying sanctions to Russia and to show their “unwavering solidarity” with Ukraine during a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima today.

The two leaders confirmed that they will continue to impose “strict sanctions” on Russia and provide support to kyiv to maintain “a free and open order at the international level.” “We want to demonstrate unwavering solidarity with Ukraine at the G7 summit in Hiroshima,” the statement said.

