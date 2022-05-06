Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured this Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not going to win” the war against Ukraine and described “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as the greatest catastrophe of our time.” The head of the Berlin government stressed that “the world will not be the same as before after this offensive and exterminating war. It is no longer so right now », during an act of the Hamburg Overseas Club, in which he insisted on the solidarity of his executive with the kyiv authorities. In this sense, he stressed that “Russia’s cruel offensive and exterminating war” represents a radical break with the European peace order after the end of the Cold War. He also pointed out that the Russian president “and his regime” are also carrying out “a rupture from the civilizational point of view.” It is “a deliberate abandonment of the world community such as very few believed possible in the 21st century,” he added.

“Putin must not win this offensive and criminal war against Ukraine and he is not going to win this war either,” said the Social Democratic politician, who stressed that “if Putin manages to prevail, we will be threatened by the absence of international standards. For this reason alone, Putin should not impose himself.” Scholz recalled that “many very intelligent heads” considered an escalation like the current one impossible due to the close international commitments reached since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. “Looked at rationally, the close relationship of the economies has turned war conflicts in something so onerous that no actor would think of getting hold of those means, ”said the federal chancellor.

However, all “rational logic about costs and use” ends up sinking “where irrational actors, ideologically blinded, throw overboard the idea of ​​cooperation.” “And this is precisely what has happened,” said Scholz, who stressed that “the imperialist and revanchist ideology of Russian power and greatness” is more important to the Russian president than “the well-being of his own people.”

The Federal Chancellor also reiterated that Germany “grants Ukraine all kinds of support that it can offer and for which it can take responsibility”, including heavy weapons so that it can defend itself against Russian aggression. “Given the history of Germany, this is not on the one hand absolutely obvious, but on the other completely correct,” Scholz declared.

The head of the federal government also warned those who want to take advantage of this war to reverse globalization and opt for isolation. After making it clear that Germany is still committed to globalization, Olaf Scholz pointed out that “trade creates jobs”, also in Germany, and “for this reason I say very clearly that deglobalization does not work”, to immediately condemn any form of “new isolation’ and ‘new protectionism’.