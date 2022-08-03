While Russia reduced the volume of gas shipments, stressing the necessity of receiving the turbine, Schulz said in statements today, Wednesday, that “there is no reason to prevent delivery,” explaining that all that Russia has to do is “provide the necessary customs information to transfer it to Russia.”

The German chancellor did not rule out the continuation of gas supply disruptions even after the arrival of the turbine, expecting that Moscow would not fulfill the supply contracts concluded.

And “Gazprom” significantly reduced gas shipments to Europe via the “Nord Stream 1” pipeline last Wednesday to only about 20 percent of its capacity, claiming that it had not received a turbine sent for maintenance in Canada. Germany and Canada have agreed to return the equipment to Russia, but the turbine has not yet reached its final destination.

Berlin has always considered this as just an “excuse” and a “political” decision to influence Westerners against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

And Scholz saw that Moscow is thus sending a “complex message” to the whole world by questioning its willingness to “fulfill its obligations” in the future.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which, according to Gazprom, has a capacity of 167 million cubic meters per day, connects Russia with Germany via the Baltic Sea.

A significant cut or reduction in Russian supplies will negatively affect European economies. Germany is the largest economic power on the continent, but it is the most vulnerable to the negative impact of this due to its heavy dependence on gas imports from Russia.

Before the war in Ukraine, Russian gas represented more than half of the gas imported to Germany. This share has now fallen to 35 percent.

In its quest to completely get out of its dependence on Russian gas, a goal that Berlin has set itself a deadline to achieve in the middle of 2024, Germany intends to resort to more expensive energy sources, such as Norwegian or Dutch gas or liquefied natural gas from the United States or Qatar, or less regular such as energy Solar or wind energy.

Westerners accuse Moscow of using gas as a political weapon in response to the sanctions imposed after the attack on Ukraine.

But the Kremlin says that the sanctions are the root of the technical problems in the gas infrastructure, and therefore Europe is suffering from the measures it imposes on Russia.