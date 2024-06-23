Berlin (dpa)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he hopes that his country will succeed in winning the European Football Championship held in Germany, after his team’s promising start in the tournament by achieving two victories.

When Schulz was asked about the team that would win the championship title, he answered in statements to the ARD channel: “After the beginning, I hope it will be the German team.”

He added: “I have a feeling that the German team is on the right track.”

The German team qualified for the round of 16, and can top Group A if it avoids losing to Switzerland today, Sunday, in Frankfurt.

Schulz said that coach Julian Nagelsmann and his team have shown that they can do it, which is why he hopes the team will continue to achieve victories.

The German team began its tournament campaign with a landslide victory over Scotland 1-5, before defeating Hungary 2-0, where Schulz was present on the field against Hungary in Stuttgart, and it is planned that he will be present in the stands against Switzerland.

Schulz said: “With regard to football, I am more of a fan than an expert, and I am always impressed by what the players do on the field. It is much more than what we, the spectators, do.”