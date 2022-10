German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on stage in the Chancellery Garden in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The expansion of the European Union towards the east was defended this Saturday (15) by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, during a meeting of the German Social Democratic Party. According to Scholz, the expansion of the bloc would allow more influence of the EU in global issues.

“A European Union with 27, 30, 36 States, with then more than 500 million free and equal citizens, can have an even stronger weight in the world. I am committed to the enlargement of the EU. May the EU continue to grow towards east is a win for all of us,” Scholz said.

Enlargement of the European Union has been a recurring proposal by Scholz since taking over as Chancellor of Germany to replace Angela Merkel. His idea is to integrate the Balkan countries that are not yet part of the European Union. The proposal has gained traction after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.