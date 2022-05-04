Following the visit of German opposition leader Friedrich Merz to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed his position refusing to personally visit Kyiv.

“The refusal of the German Federal President’s visit is a problem that still exists,” Schulz said today, Wednesday, after the closed meeting of his government at the “Meeseburg” Palace near Berlin, noting that this did not prevent Meretz from making the visit, adding that he had spoken with Meretz about this matter, He will talk to him later on his return.

On Tuesday, Meretz, head of the Christian Democratic Party, flew to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selinsky and the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, among others. Meretz announced that he would first inform Scholz of the details of the visit.

Meretz made it clear that in principle he could only recommend the chancellor to hold talks at the site. Schulz had previously refused to visit Kyiv, against the background of Kyiv’s refusal to visit Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier shortly before it was carried out last April.