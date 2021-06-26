The Nord Stream 2 project can be stopped if it is used against Ukraine. This was stated by the leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet during a discussion with colleagues about the role of Germany in the modern world. The recording of the speech was posted on June 26 at Youtube…

“The geostrategic influence was agreed – it (SP-2 – Ed.) Should not harm Ukraine, there are European obligations here,” Laschet recalled.

According to him, if the Russian leadership refuses to adhere to this rule and uses the gas pipeline against Kiev, then the project can be stopped at any time, since the basis of the agreement will disappear.

On June 21, Lashet said that Nord Stream 2 should not be used as a geopolitical tool against Ukraine. According to the politician, Kiev’s interests in the transit of Russian gas to Europe must be respected.

On June 20, Jake Sullivan, Assistant to US President Joe Biden for National Security, spoke about Washington’s plans to impose new sanctions over Nord Stream 2. He announced the American leader’s readiness to impose restrictions on Russian organizations involved in the construction of the gas pipeline every 90 days. Sullivan also announced another package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, not related to the project.

Earlier, on June 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recalled that Kiev opposes the SP-2, and pointed out that the condition for launching the gas pipeline should be “the liberation of territories” and “energy security of Ukraine.” The minister also added that he raised this issue at the talks in Berlin.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken about Moscow’s plans to preserve gas transit through the territory of Ukraine after the expiration of the current five-year agreement.

On May 31, Dmitry Birichevsky, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, explained that Russia will continue to supply gas through the territory of Ukraine as long as the relevant contracts are in force.

On June 4, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. The second can be completed in one and a half to two months.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. The latter fears a halt in the transit of Russian gas through its territory. At the same time, the United States expects to bring its liquefied natural gas to the European market.