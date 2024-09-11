Scholz: World needs new conference on Ukraine with obligatory participation of Russia

In order to establish peace on the European continent, it is necessary to hold a new conference on Ukraine with Russia’s obligatory participation in this event. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during debates in the Bundestag, reports TASS.

“Now is the moment, now is the time when we need to explore what opportunities exist. And it is right that the President of Ukraine [Владимир Зеленский] says, and I will repeat it again, that we need another peace conference, and Russia must be at the negotiating table. This is precisely the task we must now deal with in order to find out what is happening,” the head of Germany said.

Earlier, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said that conferences on resolving the conflict in Ukraine make no sense without Russia’s participation. Bettel stressed that Russia will exist as a country and it is necessary to maintain a dialogue with it.

The first peace conference on Ukraine took place in June in Switzerland. It was attended by representatives of 92 countries, including 55 leaders. Russia did not receive an invitation at that time.