German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the suspension of certification of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline a non-political decision. He stated this at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron following the EU summit, reports TASS…

Scholz noted that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project in which private investments have been made. He stressed that the decision on the project’s compliance with European legislation was made by the German regulator without being guided by policy. At the same time, the Chancellor added that this procedure provides for “a lot of consultations”, but the process is under way.

Earlier it was reported that the United States is pushing Germany to stop the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project. According to the American publication Bloomberg, the new government of Germany at the moment has not expressed readiness for such a step.

On November 16, there were also reports that the certification of Nord Stream 2 had been suspended. According to the plan, it was supposed to end on January 8, 2022, but now the dates have been postponed indefinitely. Deliveries via the pipeline may begin in the fall of 2022.