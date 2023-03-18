Home page World

If you fancy pizza, you can find it in countless restaurants. As part of this year’s championship in Hamburg, a five-person jury selected the country’s best pizzas.

Hamburg – On Monday (March 13) more than 20 renowned pizza bakers from all over Germany competed against each other. A bizarre competition with an answer to the question relevant to everyday life: Where can we eat the best pizzas in Germany?

Germany’s best pizza bakers compete in Hamburg

The championship was held as part of the leading trade fair for gastronomy “Internorga” in Hamburg. The basis of the competition is an official set of rules: Within 15 minutes, the participants have to bake either a Pizza Napoletana or a Pizza Classico Gourmet with their own choice of ingredients. You can bring the dough prepared. Dough, topping, appearance, taste and baking ability of the pizzas were included in the evaluation.

The Germans love pizza. A survey conducted by the market research institute “Trendresearch” revealed that one in four respondents eats pizza at least once a week. Fluffy dough and a harmonious topping: the demands on a perfect pizza are high. They know how to convert top-placed players from the tenth German championship with great attention to detail. This year’s result: The best pizza bakers come from Bavaria.

German champion in the “Napoletana moderna” category from Bavaria

Maurizio De Giacomo from Veitsbronn in Bavaria impressed with his classic tomato and mozzarella pizza. He is the owner of the “Pizzeria Maurizio” and occasionally travels to events in his food truck “Pizza Bäcker Bande”. After the German championships on Tuesday (March 14) he was also able to impress by coming third in the European contest.

In the second category, Pizza Classico Gourmet, Massimo Passariello won the race. Normally he delights guests of the “Pizzeria Vilshofen” with his quality pizza. Both winners will be rewarded with a EUR 5,000 voucher for catering supplies.