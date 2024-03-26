Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

A couple from Germany are skiing in Vorarlberg, Austria, when they are surprised by an avalanche. The woman is completely buried.

Bregenz – It was supposed to be an idyllic ski trip, but ended in tragedy: A 43-year-old woman from the Augsburg district was buried by an avalanche in the Austrian Alps in Vorarlberg on Tuesday (March 26th). The Vorarlberg State Police Department in Bregenz said she was skiing with her husband (46) on a 30-degree steep northern slope. Just recently, two more Germans had an accident in the popular holiday region in Austria.

Germans buried by avalanche in Austria – man started resuscitation

Like the portal Vol.at writes, the couple wanted to climb the Piz Buin mountain. Due to poor visibility, they were trying to return to a hut when the accident happened. The 46-year-old man finally drove into a north-facing slope that was around 30 degrees steep. His wife was following him when a slab of snow about 100 meters wide suddenly came loose and swept both of them away.

The man was lucky and stayed on the surface of the snow, but his wife was completely buried. With the help of a ski tourer, the 46-year-old German was able to find his wife in the snow. They alerted emergency services and began rescue and resuscitation.

A couple from Germany is surprised by an avalanche in Vorarlberg (Austria). The woman is completely buried. (Symbolic image) © Imago

The woman's health is critical

A short time later, emergency doctors arrived and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital in a helicopter. She is in critical condition. At the time of the accident I said loudly Vol.at Avalanche warning level 3 applied at the scene of the accident due to strong gusts of wind.

Recently there has been an increase in avalanche accidents in the Alps. A Munich ski tourer died in South Tyrol. An avalanche also killed a woman in front of her friends. (asc/dpa)