A call from the German car industry should increase the number of public charging stations. That is much needed!

Electric cars are nice and nice, but if you can’t charge them, it’s pretty difficult. Especially at home it is useful if you can plug it in. Charging stations are needed for that and more of them need to be built in our neighboring country. In the Netherlands, too, something could be added, but that aside. We are talking about public charging stations here. These are important for people without their own driveway or parking space.

German car industry: more charging stations please

The call comes from the VDA, the German Association for the Automotive Industry. The VDA says that the set goals can only be achieved by quadrupling the growth rate of the charging stations. This compared to the last 12 months. Germany is aiming for 1 million public charging points by 2030. According to VDA chairman Hildegard Müller, there are currently only 90,000, we read in Der Spiegel. That is of course far too little for a large country like Germany.

In Germany, sales of electric cars are currently somewhat disappointing. To boost sales a bit, this call comes at a good time for the industry. More charging stations should make it more attractive for potential customers to buy a car with a plug.

Just like with us, there was a significant increase in electric cars, but there is always room for improvement. The number of cars that run on electricity has certainly increased, in the first half of this year 300,000 were registered in Germany. This number includes hybrids. In order to keep sales at this level, or even increase them, ambitions must be raised. And the government, together with the industry, must ensure that.

The problem is not only the small number of charging stations, but also the electricity network is causing headaches. Simply put: if everyone were to drive a plug-in car, the network would not be able to handle it. It is not the case that everyone will do that, but the network must be ready for it step by step. Just like in our country, the question is also where all that (hopefully green) electricity should come from. Maybe just keep the nuclear power plants running or even build a few more?

