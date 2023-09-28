Germán Cano kept Fluminense alive in his dream of going to the Libertadores final

The Argentine scorer Germán Cano, with a double, prevented Internacional from taking a victory during their visit to Fluminense this Wednesday (2-2) at the Maracaná, the setting for an emotional first leg of the Brazilian semifinal of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

The 35-year-old striker established himself as the Cup’s top scorer with eleven goals, opening the score (10) and putting parity (78) in the temple of Rio de Janeiro, where 67,515 spectators saw a display of courage from the ‘ Flu’, who from the 45th minute played with ten players.

The ‘colorados gaúchos’, led by Argentine Eduardo Coudet, threatened to take the spoils with goals from Spanish defender Hugo Mallo (45+5) and midfielder Alan Patrick (64), taking advantage of the expulsion of right back Samuel Xavier.

In Fluminense, Colombian Jhon Arias played the entire game, with good balance.

The pass to the final, which will be played at the Maracaná on November 4, will be decided next Wednesday in Porto Alegre (south).

The other classified will come from the winner of a carat duel: Boca Juniors (ARG) and Palmeiras (BRA), who will clash on Thursday in Buenos Aires in the first leg of their semifinal bracket.

With AFP

