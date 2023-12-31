In the early hours of today, December 31, the result of the Uruguayan newspaper's long-awaited award came to light. The countrymedium that chooses 'King of America' since 1986.

On this occasion, the name of German Cano He reached the podium, in an outstanding career that began 15 years ago in Lanús; Now, the Argentine has reached the top of South American football by being named the 'Best Player in America' in 2023.

In the 38th edition of the survey “America Responds to El País”the opinion of 250 journalists revealed that Germán Cano won first placeobtaining a total of 167 votes, which represents an impressive 67% preference.

The recognition places Cano above prominent figures such as Luis Suárez, who came in second place with 40 votes (16%)and Nicolás De la Cruz, third place with eight votes.

The highlight of this achievement is that Germán Cano, 35 years olds, becomes the oldest player in the history of this survey to achieve such prestigious recognition. Surpassing figures such as Enzo Francescoli (1995), Romario (2000), and Juan Sebastián Verón (2009), who were chosen as the best at 34 years of age in their respective cases.

The year 2023 has been particularly outstanding for Cano, who stood out as the main figure of Fluminense in the conquest of the Copa Libertadores. With 13 goals in 12 games, scoring in all phases except the round of 16, Cano became the team's undisputed scorer.

In addition, he contributed 10 goals in the Brasileirao, 16 in the Carioca and one in the Brazilian Cup.

