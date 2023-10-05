In just six minutes, Argentine Germán Ezequiel Cano brought Fluminense out of the darkness. He scored the first goal and scored the second for a historic comeback against Internacional de Porto Alegre. The final 1-2 score puts ‘Flu’ in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense, which had drawn goalless with Inter in the first leg, started losing very early this Wednesday: after 10 minutes, a goal from Argentine Gabriel Mercado put the hosts ahead.

When everything seemed headed for Internacional to qualify for the final, a pass from Cano left John Kennedy in front to get the tie, in the 81st minute.

The Colombian Yony González, who came on in the 80th minute to replace Guga, enabled Cano for the Argentine to score the winning goal for Fluminense, in the 87th.

Also Colombian Jhon Arias played the full game for Fluminense, while in Internacional, Nicolás Hernández stayed on the substitute bench.

Fluminense, which has never been champion of the Copa Libertadores, awaits a rival for next November 4, which, coincidentally, will be played in its stadium, the Maracaná.

The second finalist of the Libertadores will emerge from this Thursday’s duel between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors, who tied without goals at La Bombonera last week.

Fluminense was a Cup finalist in 2008, but lost to Liga de Quito on penalty kicks.

