The Argentinian German Cano, front of Fluminense, He stated that the Brazilian team was justly deserving of the Libertadores Cup, after winning the final 1-2 against Boca Juniors.

“What we are experiencing is something historic. We drew a line at the beginning of the Libertadores to be in the final this November 4. I think we are justly deserving,” Cano said in his first statements to Globo television, on the grass of the stadium Maracana.

Cano also had words of praise for Boca Juniors, “a high-level rival” and, as he noted, with great importance in South American football. Fluminense was proclaimed champion by defeating 1-2 Boca Juniors in extra time, in a match played at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

And the Selection?

Several times Cano has been asked to be called by the national team coaches. Colombia and Argentinabut that has not happened.

He is an inveterate scorer, he has shown it throughout his career, but he has not worn the shirt of a national team.

The Fluminense title and the goals he scored open the way for him again, but there is nothing concrete.

The Colombians have loved him, but he himself confirmed the reasons for his non-presence in the national team.

Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

“I could not complete the two years that immigration required of me to be able to obtain Colombian nationality. I was in the country for a year and a half in 2018, but due to an opportunity that arose in Brazil, I couldn’t complete that time,” he said in snail.

And he added: “I was in the process of carrying out all the procedures to obtain nationality, but it could not be finalized. Everything remained at zero and that issue could not be resolved.”

Now, the Argentines are asking for it, but the striker is cautious about talking about it.

“I have not spoken with anyone from the Argentine National Team, but I understand that they have a process of several years with players who have worked together. It is very difficult to enter the national team, I understand it and, furthermore, there are many players in European football who They represent us in the best way,” he said.

