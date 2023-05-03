Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense, the sensation team in Brazil, made it easy to see what seemed like a tough test by crushing River Plate 5-1 on Tuesday from Argentina at the Maracana, on the third day of Group D of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The tricolor from Rio de Janeiro was consolidated at the top of the zone, with a perfect score, thanks to a hat-trick by his gunner, the Argentine Germán Cano (29, 53, 86), and a double by Colombian winger Jhon Arias (75, 90+1 ) in the legendary stadium of Rio de Janeiro.

Martín Demichelis’s millionaires, who played with a man less from minute 68, when defender Leandro González Pirez was sent off, discounted through striker Lucas Beltrán (39).

The victory had a double effect: it propels Flu to the round of 16 and leaves River with little margin of error (third, with three points), with three games to go.

On the fourth date, River will seek to straighten the step on its visit to Sporting Cristal on May 25. On the same day, Fluminense will meet The Strongest in Bolivia.

Peruvians (bottom, no points) and Bolivians (second, with three) collide this Tuesday in Lima.

The figures of the brilliant night of Gernán Cano and Jhon Arias

Figures of Gernán Ezequiel Cano against River Plate

Figures of Jhon Arias against River Plate

The goals of the beating of Fluminense to River

Germán Ezequiel Cano opened the scoring with a great goal, after 29 minutes.

River’s partial draw reached 38, with goals from Lucas Beltrán.

Germán Ezequiel Cano made it 2-1, at 52.

Jhon Arias scored his first goal of the night, at 75.

Germán Ezequiel Cano closed his hat-trick with 4-1, at 86.

Arias sealed his great night with Fluminense’s fifth goal, at 90+1.

SPORTS

with AFP