The winger Marcelo, idol of Real Madrid, the Argentine goalscorer German Ezequiel Cano and Alexsander outlined with their goals this Sunday the 4-1 beating that Fluminense inflicted on their most bitter rival, Flamengo, in the final of the Carioca Championship played at the Maracana.

Marcelo scored for the first time since he returned to Flu, the club where he was trained and left 17 years ago.

Cano wasted a penalty, but signed a brace and Alexsander completed the exhibition of the Laranjeiras neighborhood club, which had lost 2-0 in the first leg, also at the stadium in the north of Rio de Janeiro. Flamengo’s full-back Ayrton Lucas scored when the game was already set.

Fluminense, who had also won the 2022 edition, has 33 titles in the regional tournament in the state of Rio de Janeiro, four less than his rival, whose coach, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, was left with practically no support to continue in office.

white, devastating

Marcelo scored the first goal of the match. Five minutes later and without letting

Flamengo, a counterattack by Paulo Henrique Ganso, with a pinpoint assist of 10, left Cano against Santos to expand to 2-0 in the 31st minute.

GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO GERMÁN CANO pic.twitter.com/zzlvqR1o5P — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) April 9, 2023

In the second half, Flamengo wanted to impose conditions, but a handball by Fabrício Bruno in the area was sanctioned as a penalty. At minute 55, after Santos saved Cano’s penalty, the rebound was left for the Argentine again to make it 3-0 and thus score his 18th goal of the season, 16 of them in the Carioca Championship.

With that double, Cano became the player with the most goals so far in 2023 at the World level. With his 18 goals, he surpasses the numbers of Karim Benzema, Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland so far in 2023.

EFE

