In Tyrol, Austria, a German has bought the most expensive house in the region. But compared to other countries, the property was a bargain.

Jochberg – Real estate prices are rising steadily – especially in the luxury sector, as a villa in Munich recently showed. Now Austria has announced a new record deal. The most expensive real estate deal of all time in the state has taken place in Tyrol. A German businessman and his wife purchased a luxury villa in the municipality of Jochberg in the Kitzbühel district. The purchase price amounts to a remarkable 35.5 million euros, as the Tyrolean daily newspaper reported.

Record deal in Austria: German acquires Tyrol’s most expensive property – for 35.5 million euros

The purchase agreement was signed in April. In order to give the respective owner an uninterrupted view, a 25-year building ban was entered on the neighboring property two years ago. The height of the “vegetation” is also specified in this.

The property in question has a turbulent history. It has changed hands twice in the last six years after being sold for 2.6 million euros. However, there is one restriction for the new owners of the luxury property: the German couple is not allowed to use their 35.5 million euro residence in Jochberg as a holiday home.

According to the Austrian daily newspaper, the number of houses that are considered luxury properties is increasing in Tyrol. According to an analysis by the real estate agent Remax Last year, one in four single-family homes sold fell into the luxury category. “This means that Tyrol has reached a new high since luxury market records began in 2018,” the brokerage group emphasized in an interview with the newspaper. One in eleven apartments sold in Tyrol also fell into the premium price segment.

Last year, 228 Tyrolean properties changed hands for more than one million euros – the second highest number of million-dollar deals after Vienna. “The Kitzbühel district in particular, but also other ski regions, are making an impact,” says Remax.

The most expensive property ever sold in the state of Tyrol is located in the municipality of Jochberg in the Kitzbühel district. © Roland Mühlanger/Imago

Most expensive villas in the world: Record property from Tyrol is a bargain in comparison

However, the fact that it is still significantly more expensive than in Tyrol is shown by a current ranking published by the German Insurance Association on its Home published. The property in Jochberg would not have made it into the top 10 most expensive villas.

Already 10th place – “The One” in Bel-Air, Los Angeles (USA) – was auctioned in 2022 for a mere 126 million dollars (the equivalent of just under 117 million euros). First place in the ranking is occupied by a villa in India – or rather an entire skyscraper that is 27 stories high. The Antilia building in Mumbai belongs to Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India. The estimated value of the skyscraper: over a billion US dollars (just under 927 million euros). In comparison, the property in Tyrol was a real bargain. That’s not exactly something you can say about a vacation on Mallorca’s most expensive luxury finca. (kh)