The head of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Oliver Hermes, said that the suspension of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could threaten some European companies with losses that amount to billions of euros, the newspaper writes. Tagesschau…

He doubted that the agreement on the construction of Nord Stream 2 could be challenged retroactively, because it would show that the implementation of any project could be suspended “depending on the political situation.”

Hermes added that abandoning the project could leave many people unemployed, especially in eastern Germany.

According to the head of the German gas association Zukunft Erdgas Timm Kehler, the suspension of construction of JV – 2 will “cost a lot of money.” He explained that “we will have to write off investments in the amount of eight billion euros.”

Kohler clarified that in this case, gas consumers will have to pay the costs of four billion euros for the construction of interconnecting pipelines, which will then not be used. He stressed that if the project is not implemented, then this could lead to a noticeable increase in gas prices in the EU.

Earlier in Germany, the opposition Green Party, which is not part of the government, called for the closure of the Nord Stream 2 project due to the conclusion of German doctors about the “poisoning” of Alexei Navalny.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the proposal of the German opposition party to close the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline “emotional statements that are not based on any facts.” He stressed that the gas pipeline project is commercial and is being implemented in the interests of the energy security of the entire European continent.