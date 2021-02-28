The Eastern Committee of the German Economy (OAOEV) did not support the idea of ​​creating an emergency shutdown mechanism for Nord Stream 2. This was stated by the head of the association Michael Harms on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

“We are very skeptical about such conversations,” said Kharms.

Kharms added that over the entire period of cooperation, the Russian Federation did not use gas supplies as a political weapon.

Gazprom and the Russian government are commercially very rational people. And the reliability of supplies is one of the main, if not the most important, argument for success in the European market, ”said a representative of the German business.

On February 5, it became known that the German government is considering the idea of ​​using a “shutdown mechanism” for Nord Stream 2, which involves suspending the operation of the gas pipeline if the supply of fuel through Ukraine is reduced.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he shares Germany’s position on the gas pipeline. He noted that, despite criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed her commitment to Nord Stream 2, which should connect Russia and Germany.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to the Federal Republic of Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.