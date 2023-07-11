Home page World

Nadja Zinsmeister

Promenade with hotels at Pattaya Bay and Beach Road in the city of Pattaya in the province of Chonburi in Thailand. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

Police find the dismembered body of a man in Thailand. It should be a German real estate agent. The police are investigating.

Nong Prue/Pattaya – A German businessman has apparently been the victim of a serious crime in southern Thailand. According to several media reports, initial findings indicate that it is a 62-year-old real estate marker from Germany. His body was found dismembered in a freezer.

First, the Thai newspaper Thairat reported on a body found in the province of Kanchanaburi and wrote that it is said to be a German named Hans-Peter M. who has been missing since Tuesday (July 4th). Now she’s writing too Picture citing police information that it is “very likely to be the German”. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the information.

German real estate agent killed in Thailand? Police find dismembered body

According to media reports, Hans-Peter M. worked as a real estate agent in Thailand. Shortly before his death he wanted to broker a villa on the holiday island of Koh Samui and a boxing hall. For the planned deal, he went on July 4 to meet an unknown woman, surveillance cameras are said to show. Since then, there has been no trace of the 62-year-old.

According to information from Thairat his family then promised an amount of more than 77,000 euros if someone found Hans-Peter M. alive. But the police are said to have only found the man’s body in a terraced house on Monday, dismembered in a freezer. information of Picture according to which an arrest warrant had been issued against a German citizen. Many details are still unclear.

German disappeared in Thailand: the car was probably cleaned

The German’s car had previously been discovered in a parking lot. Traces of cleaning fluids were found inside. The assumption is that traces should be eliminated.

“There was an intention to destroy evidence and the case suggests that Hans Mack’s disappearance was suspicious,” Police Gen. Theerachai said, according to the German local newspaper the farang. A witness had reported that the car had been parked there days earlier and two women had got out.