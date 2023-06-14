Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

A young German man was reportedly attacked with a glass in the face by three compatriots. The victim faces serious health consequences. Perpetrators are fleeting.

Palma – Deep facial injuries that required 30 stitches and risk of losing sight. A 20-year-old German is on the Holiday island Mallorca (Spain) apparently brutally mauled by a German compatriot.

Police officers on vacation save the life of a German on Mallorca

Like the newspaper Ultima Hora reported, one of the alleged perpetrators has already been arrested, two others are at large. The alleged attacker was arrested hours later. The sacrifice that’s on Majorca lives, was lucky in misfortune. Two police officers who were on vacation saw the attack, managed to separate the fighters and, it is said, saved the German’s life. Minutes later, several police patrols and ambulances arrived at the scene, according to the report. Police say the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

It all happened around three or four in the morning on Friday, June 9th. The victim’s attorney, Antonio Martínez, described the Mallorca newspaper the incident. A man is said to have deliberately shoulder-shoved him in a club on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma. “After that, two more men came in and smashed glasses in my client’s face,” he said.

Victim has to worry about his eyesight after a robbery in Mallorca

Even the security forces of the disco would not have helped the victim, rather the 20-year-old was beaten by one of them on the street. After the police officers intervened, he was taken to the hospital, covered in blood. Now he has to worry about his eyesight.

The motive of the alleged perpetrators is still completely unclear. Apparently there had been no previous argument between the victim and the perpetrator.

Mallorca is groaning under numerous holidaymakers and under an unusually large number of storms this summer. Acts of violence of this kind are the next setback for the many good-humoured people on the Playa.