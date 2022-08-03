Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

View of luxury yachts in Porto Cervo (symbol photo). © KHP Design

A German manager (61) with a British passport died in an accident on a trip with his yacht. His wife and daughter are seriously injured.

Porto Cervo – The millionaire is said to be Dean Kronsbein (61). The Italian news agency reports Ansa.it. The entrepreneur was the son of a Munich gallery owner and had close ties to the British royal family. The 61-year-old founded the medical company Utralfilter GmbH based in Hildesheim (NRW), which is one of the largest manufacturers of medical filters and anti-Covid masks in the UK.

Sardinia: Mask millionaire died in a yacht accident on the Costa Smeralda

The terrible accident happened on Sunday off Sardinia (Italy). Kronsbein was sailing his 21 meter yacht “Amore” on the Costa Smeralda near Porto Cervo. According to initial reports, the boat crashed into a rock. Dean Kronsbein was thrown from the deck into the sea in the collision. Attempts to revive the millionaire failed. A cardiac arrest occurred at the port of Porto Cervo. Family members are calling for further investigations, it said. However, the public prosecutor has already ordered an autopsy. His 59-year-old wife and 27-year-old daughter were seriously injured in the accident. Both women are to be transferred to a private clinic in England as soon as their condition allows. Four people were slightly injured in the boat accident. Six people are said to have been on board the “Amore”.

The fatal yacht accident raises questions. Apparently, the Berlusconi family’s motorboat “Sweet Dragon” is involved. The boat was the Italian news agency Anasa.it reportedly confiscated. Until a few hours ago, the captain of the “Sweet Dragon” was celebrated as a rescuer. He is said to have come to the rescue of the casualties of the “Amore”.

According to the first reconstructions of the Coast Guard of Olbia, the yacht “Amore” plowed through the sea parallel to another boat. The captain then suddenly had to swerve and turn the wheel to avoid the boat. During the maneuver, the 21-meter yacht crashed into rocks near the port of Porto Cervo.

Yacht accident off Sardinia: Berlusconi family’s motorboat celebrated as the rescuer – and now under suspicion?

According to eye reports, the “Amore” was driving next to the “Sweet Dragon” when the momentous turning maneuver suddenly took place. However, it is initially unclear whether the tack was actually carried out to avoid a collision with another yacht. Also, whether other boats were involved in the accident.

“The family is determined to establish the exact causes of death – the lawyer clarifies – they want the absolute truth about what happened and that all responsibilities be recognized,” writes the Ansa news agency. The lawyer will also appoint a marine expert for further investigations into the accident.

The Chief of the Coast Guard of the Port of Olbia, Francesco Colarullo, told the British Daily Mail: “The damaged ship was towed to Porto Cervo and confiscated by the local prosecutor while the exact process is being investigated.” It is possible that the boat was traveling too fast, Colarullo said. “We know there were other vessels in the area at the time and the accident may have occurred during evasive action.”

German-British Dean Kronsbein had an accident in front of sardines

The British news agency PA reported the death of the millionaire on Tuesday (2 August), citing a message from the family. The mayor of the western English town of Ross-on-Wye, where the 61-year-old lived, was shocked. The family owns a beautiful country estate there. Kronsbein was recently featured in an article in the Financial Times quoted regarding the return of the multi-millionaires to the waters of Porto Cervo on the Costa Smeralda. The Costa Smeralda is a 55-kilometer stretch of coast in north-eastern Sardinia that Karim Aga Khan discovered 60 years ago. Until then there was only granite stone and Mediterranean vegetation. The prince bought the coastal land and developed it for high society tourists. The British Foreign Office said it was in contact with Italian authorities over the death of a dual national.

In July, a yacht accident shocked Italy: a 20-meter motor yacht collided with a sailing ship. The sailboat was “practically split into two parts” (ml)