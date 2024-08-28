Home World

The police have cordoned off the scene of the accident. © Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP/dpa

Two boys from the Munich area are buried under sand on a beach in northern Denmark. Days after the accident, we now know sadly: they are dead.

Copenhagen – The police are talking about a tragic accident: two boys from Germany were suddenly buried by sand and earth while playing on a North Sea beach in Denmark and died. According to the Danish police, the two were from the Munich area. They were nine and twelve years old.

The two boys were buried under sand in a landslide in Nørre Vorupør in northern Denmark on Sunday. First responders frantically dug for them before the boys could be freed around 40 minutes after the first emergency call.

They received first aid and were taken to hospital by helicopter. Their condition was critical. Since then, it has remained unclear whether their situation had improved or worsened.

Now there is sad certainty: the two died on Tuesday evening, as the police announced, citing the Central Jutland region. According to police, the boys’ families thanked the locals for the help and support they received. The boys’ parents were on site when the accident happened.

Boys playing in the dunes

The small coastal town of Nørre Vorupør is located on the North Sea coast of northern Denmark, about 250 kilometers north of the German-Danish border. The police’s findings so far indicate that the two boys were playing on the beach and were digging a kind of cave in the dunes.

This could have triggered the sudden landslide. Because it had rained heavily recently, it is also possible that the risk of landslides on the coasts has increased. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The head of the rescue station, Benny Bak, told the Danish broadcaster DR that he and a colleague had warned the two boys just a few minutes earlier. “They jumped from the dunes and were about to dig a hole,” said Bak. His colleague told them to get away from there because it was dangerous and could collapse.

After the landslide, the boys were lying under huge, heavy clumps of sand and grass. The first responders were only able to remove these masses of earth using a tractor and wire.

Also on Sunday, a mudslide occurred elsewhere in the region. A ten-year-old German boy had to be rescued. He did not sustain any major injuries: according to police, he only suffered back pain.

The Danish authorities had used the two incidents as an opportunity to warn at the start of the week that wet weather could make the dunes unstable. This increases the risk of collapses, warned various authorities. dpa