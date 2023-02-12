Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

A ski slope in the Italian Alps. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Dmitry Rukhlenko

A twelve-year-old German fell from a hotel balcony in South Tyrol. Apparently he was on a skiing school trip. The boy suffered serious injuries.

Bolzano – A tragic incident has apparently occurred in northern Italy. A 12-year-old German fell from the balcony of his hotel. He apparently suffered serious injuries.

On a school ski trip: a German boy falls from the hotel balcony in Italy

According to several reports, the incident happened on Sunday morning around 8.30 a.m. in St. Johann im Ahrental. This is reported by the regional portal south tyrol-news.it. According to the Italian La Republica the German boy fell from the balcony of his hotel on the second floor. The background to the incident is currently still completely open.

The boy is said to have only arrived in South Tyrol on Saturday for a week’s skiing with his class and under the supervision of at least one teacher. It is also not publicly known where the class came from.

Balcony fall on a class trip: boy seriously injured

After the fall, an ambulance helicopter, the carabinieri, an ambulance, mountain rescue and emergency pastoral care were deployed. The boy was taken to a hospital in Bolzano with serious injuries. He is currently being treated as an inpatient there.

