FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – German federal bonds continued their descent on Friday. In return, the yield on ten-year paper rose to its highest level in five months. The drivers of the development are the generally good mood on the stock markets and rising inflation expectations.

The trend-setting futures contract Euro-Bund-Future fell by 0.11 percent to 176.11 points by the evening. The yield on ten-year government bonds was at a high of minus 0.41 percent. That is the highest level since the beginning of September.

The returns on investments that are perceived as safe, such as Bunds and US Treasuries, have been rising for a few days. The generally positive mood on the stock market is having a negative impact on the prices of government bonds and, conversely, their yields are rising. In addition, there are moderately rising inflation expectations. The background to this is the very generous monetary and financial policy in the Corona crisis, which could lead to rising inflation rates in the medium to long term.

In contrast, Italian government bonds are still in demand. It continues to drive the hope of an end to the government crisis. Former President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, is tasked with forming a government of experts. Whether this succeeds depends primarily on the support of the warring parties in parliament.

The decline in the bond market was somewhat dampened by negative figures from US job market. Employment rose in January, albeit less than expected. In addition, the development for the previous month of December was shown weaker than previously known. Safe investments such as Bunds and US Treasuries were able to contain their losses somewhat according to the data. / Bgf / he