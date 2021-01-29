FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The prices of German government bonds mostly fell on Friday. In return, the current yield rose from minus 0.58 percent on the previous day to minus 0.54 percent, as the Deutsche Bundesbank announced in Frankfurt.

There were 64 losers with price drops of up to 2.20 percentage points. There were two winners with a premium of up to 0.12 points. The Bundesbank’s intervention balance was balanced.

The Rex bond index (REX total price index) fell 0.16 percent to 146.06 points. Deutsche Börse calculates this index on the basis of the spot prices of selected bonds./jsl/mis