FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The prices of German government bonds tended to fall on Tuesday. In return, the current yield rose from minus 0.36 percent the previous day to minus 0.35 percent, as the Deutsche Bundesbank announced in Frankfurt.

Among the federal securities there were 60 losers with price losses of up to 0.427 percentage points. There were seven winners with a premium of up to 1.38 points. The Bundesbank sold bonds to the value of 0.1 million euros on balance.

The Rex bond index (REX total price index) rose by 0.02 percent to 144.82 points. Deutsche Börse calculates this index on the basis of the spot prices of selected bonds./jsl/bgf/stk