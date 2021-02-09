FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – German government bonds started trading almost unchanged on Tuesday. The Euro-Bund-Future futures contract was at 176.08 points in the morning, which is roughly the same as the previous day. The yield on the ten-year federal bond was minus 0.44 percent.

The ten-year return is currently near its highest level in almost half a year. The rise in interest rates was primarily triggered by rising inflation expectations on the markets. On the one hand, the expected economic recovery as a result of corona vaccinations will contribute to this. On the other hand, the US government’s planned trillion dollar economic stimulus package is said to have inflation potential.

Economic data from German foreign trade were not particularly spectacular. The development stagnated towards the end of the year, and the Federal Statistical Office reported an expected corona-related slump in 2020 as a whole.

From the ranks of the European Central Bank (ECB), chief economist Philip Lane comments during the day. In the US, some central bankers are also going public. Otherwise, there are no dates with foreseeable market relevance on the plan./bgf/jha/