FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The prices of German government bonds stabilized for the time being on Wednesday after the decline of the past trading days. The trend-setting futures contract Euro-Bund-Future rose in the morning by 0.01 percent to 174.60 points. The yield on the ten-year federal bond was minus 0.35 percent.

Since the beginning of the month, the rates on the German bond market have tended to fall. During this time, the Bund future has given in about 1.5 percent. One of the reasons for this is a drop in prices on the US government bond market. In return, the yields went up significantly. In the ten-year term, the yield on US government bonds recently rose above the 1.3 percent mark, the highest level in a year.

Fixed-income rates also came under pressure from robust economic data from the US. In the course of the day, economic data from the world’s largest economy could provide new impetus for the German bond market. In the afternoon there is a whole range of US economic data on the program, including metrics from retail and industrial production./jkr/bgf/mis