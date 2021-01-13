FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The prices of German government bonds rose somewhat on Wednesday and thus recovered a little from their recent losses. The trend-setting futures contract Euro-Bund-Future rose by 0.10 percent to 176.94 points by noon. The yield on the ten-year federal bond was minus 0.50 percent. The price gains also predominated across Europe.

Recently, the prices of US bonds had stabilized somewhat, which continue to indicate the general direction on the market. The yield on US Treasuries recently rose significantly, among other things because of the hope of a strong expansion of economic aid in the USA.

It was also discussed whether the US Federal Reserve should reduce its bond purchases in a more favorable economic environment. US central bankers recently spoke out against such a discussion. It will have to be seen to what extent the pandemic will be contained before one can think about issues relating to the central bank balance sheet, said the president of the regional central bank of St. Louis, James Bullard. Against this background, investors turned to bonds again.

On this side of the Atlantic, the politically uncertain conditions in Italy are also supporting the bond market. Because of the contested plans to use the EU billions in aid for the Corona crisis, Italy’s center-left government is facing an acid test. “In Europe there is increasing nervousness about the possible collapse of the Conte government in Italy, even if new elections remain unlikely,” wrote experts at Dekabank./la/jkr/fba