From: Stella Henrich

A German biker fell into a 45 meter deep gorge in Vorarlberg, Austria. The woman survived the fall. It is still unclear why she lost control of her motorcycle.

Munich – In terms of landscape, the route in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg is an experience. Many motorcyclists cruise there every year when the weather is nice through the peaks and passes in the high mountains. A bridge on Faschina Strasse (L 193) was almost fatal for a German biker. The 53-year-old biker survived the accident and, according to a press release from the Vorarlberg police, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries for further treatment. But the horror is likely to be deep-seated not only for her, but also for her partner.

Biker falls 45 meters in Vorarlberg – the rider slipped in a left-hand bend

On Friday (September 29th), the motorcyclist and her partner were each traveling with their own motorcycle on Faschina Street from Au towards Damüls. Damüls is not only known among winter sports enthusiasts because of its snow masses, but also because of its mountain swings in Vorarlberg. According to police reports, on the Großtobel Bridge over the Mittelobelbach, the motorcyclist skidded her motorcycle in the left-hand bend there. The woman lost control of her bike and drove into the bridge wall. The Vorarlberg police were able to find out why the driver lost control at the request of hna.de from IPPEN.MEDIA not say.

The impact must have been so violent that the woman from Östringen from the Karlsruhe district in Baden-Württemberg was thrown over the bridge wall. She fell about ten meters over the embankment behind the bridge and then, according to the police, continued to slide down the steep terrain into the gorge, which was about 45 tenants deep.

Drama in Austria: German biker survived a fall in a ravine on the Großtobel Bridge near Au in Vorarlberg. © Maurice Shourot/APA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk

It’s almost a miracle that the biker survived the accident. According to the Vorarlberg police, she was taken to a hospital with “minor injuries”. The police wanted further information upon request hna.de from IPPEN.MEDIA not do. According to the police, the partner climbed into the ravine to help his partner after the woman fell. Both people were then rescued with a crane by the Au mountain rescue service. The fire department responded with nine emergency services, and the police were at the scene of the accident with four police officers.

German biker falls into a gorge and is slightly injured – usually nice weather attracts the riders onto the road

It wasn’t until May that a lot of snow fell on the mountains in Bavaria and Tyrol, plus heavy rains that caused landslides in the Alps. This week weather experts warned of a cold front rolling over Austria. It not only brings with it falling temperatures, but also heavy rain and thunderstorms, they said Austrian storm center.

Actually not the weather for bikers, who are usually attracted to the streets when the weather is nice – bundled up in leather clothes. But if it suddenly rains and the asphalt is no longer as grippy as it is when the sun is shining, bikers should reduce their speed and adapt their riding style to the weather.

“The likelihood of being injured in a traffic accident as a motorcyclist is therefore extremely high,” warns the police. The main causes are individual driving style, excessive speed, distance violations and mistakes when overtaking. Drivers should therefore ensure that their protective clothing is intact. This is part of good protective clothing. Bikers should also prepare well in terms of riding technique for their ride through terrain, valleys, mountains and passes. (sthe)