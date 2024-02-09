The Monterrey Football Club has just scored at home in its presentation at the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 to the FC Communications of Guatemala 1-4, however, the Argentine scorer German Berterme He has turned the page for the moment and is already focused on the confrontation against Club Pachuca this weekend on Matchday 6.
The player spoke in front of the media at the end of the match in Guatemala and was happy with the result and taking advantage in the round of 32 series, but with his sights set on the next match this Saturday, February 10 at 9:05 p.m. hours at the BBVA Stadium.
“We have to continue working in the same way and with that hunger, there is still a League game so we must continue along that same line and continue being intense as we have been doing”
– Germpan Berterame.
German Berterame was forceful when stating that they must continue playing with the same line as against the FC Communicationsseeking to continue fighting to be at the top of the standings, so returning to the path of victory against Club Pachuca on Matchday 6 will be essential.
“The truth is that we are very happy, it is a great joy for us and for our officials who are there in Monterrey, and those who came I hope they enjoyed it,” he said.
The Argentine scorer registers two goals and two assists in the current semester with the Pandilla and this year he is undefeated with the team in six games played.
