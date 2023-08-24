The fracture suffered by the Argentine forward of the Rayados del Monterrey: Germán Berterame, in the match for the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup against Portland Timbers, completely turned off the spirits of the striped fans, as it was said that the player could be off the pitch for up to six months.
Taking into consideration that the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre is also injured and that the historical scorer of the Monterrey Football Club: Rogelio Funes Mori has not been going through a good moment for a long time, it was even commented that Rayados could sign another player while Germán Berterame recovers from his injury.
However, in recent days, the Monterrey journalist Felipe Galindo assured before the cameras that Germán Berterame would not miss the tournament. That he would be ready in this same semester and that he could even return to the courts in approximately two months.
Given these words, Monterrey fans remain skeptical and to some extent ‘fearful’. In the first place, they do not fully believe the journalist, since they consider that the injury was serious enough to think that in October he will be ready, even for the end of the campaign and the start of the league.
On the other hand, those who moderately believe him but are not excited about such news, accept themselves worried. They consider that it would be very risky to advance the processes, that Germán Berterame, in an effort to return as soon as possible, could further aggravate his injury and this would mean losing him for several more months. Even, in fatalistic terrain, not treating this injury properly could have a bad impact on his career as a footballer.
#Germán #Berterame #tournament #Monterrey
Leave a Reply