One more failure was consummated for the Monterrey Football Club, the team led by Fernando Ortiz They were unable to make it past the quarterfinals and were eliminated at the hands of Atlético de San Luis, which caused an uproar among the Gang’s entourage.
Despite that, the Argentine striker German Berterame He came out to stand up for the team that, despite everything and that remained as sub-leader of the classification, failed in its attempt to be champion of Mexican soccer once again.
“It is always painful not to achieve your goals. We were very excited but it wasn’t enough. Thanks to this group that gave everything, on and off the field,” the attacker stated on his social networks.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Berterame suffered a fracture in his foot during the game on August 4 between Rayados and Portland Timbers in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup 2023so he was out for the rest of the tournament and underwent surgery that took him several weeks away from the regular Apertura 2023 tournament and he returned until the final days.
“This championship was difficult for me, with an injury that forced me to be out, but I always accompanied the team and they supported me”
– Germpan Berterame.
Prior to his injury that kept him out of action for several weeks, during the season the Argentine footballer had scored eight goals in six games between the Liga MX and Leagues Cup with the Rayados team, a fairly good quota. But he was able to return until matchday 15 of the tournament.
The scorer thanked the Albiazul fans and apologized for the team’s result: “Thanks to the fans for their always support. We’re sorry we didn’t make it to the end.”, he noted.
The Monterrey team was the runner-up in the standings, after adding 10 wins, three draws and four losses. But in the end, they were unable to advance beyond the quarterfinals.
“One more championship is over, we are going to work on the mistakes and strengthen the virtues for the next tournament, always giving our best. “Up with Monterrey!” the player stated in his Instagram message.
#Germán #Berterame #spoke #elimination #Atlético #San #Luis