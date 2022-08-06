REJECTED AMERICA 😱🦅

Germán Berterame assured that América did look for him, and revealed the reasons why he preferred to sign with Rayados.

He also pointed out why it is difficult to find a ‘9’ in Mexican soccer. #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/UI6h4puJ5P

