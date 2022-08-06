Monterrey’s new striker, German Berterame, was one of the so-called ‘big fish’ in the transfer market in Mexican soccer. The attacker was wanted by several teams, including the group of the Águilas del América. Everything seemed to indicate that he would sign with the azulcremas, however, he was surprised to opt for Rayados.
It was in an interview for Fox Sports where German Berterame He revealed that he was contacted by the capital squad, however, he decided to sign with Monterrey because with them he would have greater projection in his career and because of how the club is managed.
‘There was also the possibility, but there were many difficult decisions in a short time and I leaned more towards Rayados because of the way the club is. Leaving aside the fact that they are both big clubs, I was leaning more towards this side. Obviously with the help of the family and obviously the inclination that I came here was for that, on this side I saw myself with more goals, to put it in some way’, he mentioned.
On the other hand, the 23-year-old made it clear that this tournament has to be for Montereya team with the most millionaire squad and from which they will seek to take advantage of getting the long-awaited title.
“The truth is that we are many high-ranking players, who always need to be at one hundred percent, so healthy competition is also born there in training, in matches that leads to changing players (the coach),” he said.
So far, the striker has played 4 games with Rayados, appearing in two as a starter and scoring one goal so far in the tournament. Now he will have to work hard to fill the eye of Víctor Manuel Vucetich for his starting place,
