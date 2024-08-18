The Argentine German Berterame He is one of the men with the highest level and consistency within Monterrey even though the club is sailing in complex waters. The forward has a high goal average and at least under the command of Fernando Ortizwaiting for what you decide Martin Demichelishas sitting on the bench Brandon Vazquez. Said performance of the former Athletic San Luis has opened a market in many parts of the world, one of them being MLSwhere this week he rejected one of the largest offers in the history of the Liga MX.
Sources in both Mexico and the United States confirm that the picture of the Cincinnati activated the South American’s termination clause, that is, the orange team informed Monterrey that he would pay the 15 million dollars of immediate transfer, however, it was the attacker himself who refused to even listen to the offer that the club could offer him, since he has no intention of leaving the Liga MX in the remainder of 2024.
Although it has not been confirmed that this is the reason, it is important to remember that German is about to obtain Mexican nationality and thus be eligible for the Mexican National Team. If he had left the country before the process was complete, that dream would have immediately collapsed. Had he accepted the offer, he would have become the most valuable signing in Mexico’s history along with Julian Quinones and Edson Alvarez.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Germán #Berterame #rejects #milliondollar #offer #MLS
Leave a Reply