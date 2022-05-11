German Berterame has been a welcome revelation in Mexican soccer, the Argentine reached the Mx League 3 years ago with 20 years of age to Atlético San Luis, in what was only meant to be one more signing within Mexican soccer. However, the offensive player surprised locals and strangers and in the period of time that he has been in Mexico, the albiceleste has scored more than 30 goals.
This level shown by Berterame, has made him a valued player in Mexican football, the most powerful teams in the country want his signing this summer, as the player will become a free player after finishing his contract with Atlético de San Luis, although, German has other plans for his immediate future.
David Medrano informs that although Berterame is aware that he is a quoted footballer and that he could receive very high salaries in some teams in the Mx League, the Argentine intends to take advantage of being the owner of his destiny and take the step to soccer. Europe to find your best sports version and prove yourself at a high level. Thus, for now the attacker’s intention is to rule out any offer he receives from Mexican soccer and negotiate only with teams from the old continent.
#German #Berterame #intends #leave #Europe
