Last Saturday Rayados de Monterrey achieved its seventh victory by beating Rayos del Necaxa at the last minute with a goal from German Berterame to sentence the final 2-1.
However, the controversy has not been long in coming, since it is now reported that minutes before the goal was played, the Argentine striker had to have been sent off, a situation that referee Guillermo Pacheco did not see that way.
According to information from former whistler Felipe Ramos Rizo, Germán Berterame should have been sent off in the first half due to a strong tackle: “They spared his life”published on the social network Twitter.
“Second day that Berterame’s expulsion is forgiven. The rookie Pacheco is very lukewarm”he wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a video where Berterame steps on the opponent’s ankle.
At minute 92′ from aggregate, in a corner kick, Omar Govea put in a precise pass so that the Argentine could win the position of his markers and hit the header that surpassed the goalkeeper Hugo González, who, even though he managed to contact the ball, did not he was able to avoid removing it from the bottom of the networks.
For now, Rayados de Monterrey They are already preparing for the game next Monday, when they face the Panzas Verdes del León on the Nou Camp pitch.
