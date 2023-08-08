Monday, August 7. Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. It is the day before the royal classic and the normal thing would be to be warming up the derby, talking with the friend from the office about the possible alignments, placing bets with the neighbor and all that that defines the very special way in which the royals live passion for the game However, fans of striped they look worried.
Beyond how they get to the classic royal number 131, what worries them, the fans of Monterrey, is what comes next. And it is that the injury suffered by Germán Berterame could be more serious than many expected, to the extent that he would be missing the entire Apertura 2023 tournament, or at least that was reported by a specialist who was interviewed on a radio program from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.
Just yesterday Germán Berterame spoke before the cameras about his injury. He said he was hurt because this came just when the Argentine striker was going through his best moment since he arrived at Club de Fútbol Monterrey, and also pointed out that this bad trick could have been avoided if the field had been made of natural grass and not synthetic, as usual occur in many fields in the United States.
“That’s a matter of… it’s synthetic, we all know how to play in synthetic, today it was my turn. Many saw the video, the photos, that photo was quite impressive, but well, I think it doesn’t look so worse as it is now. Now, going back to Monterrey, looking at several surgeons, seeing the best option to operate on and getting ready for my recovery… It was a hard blow, I didn’t expect it, it was a somewhat uncomfortable situation. It hurts , but well now to turn the page, get to Monterrey with the family, have surgery and return as soon as possible and try to return as quickly as possible, once it is operated”
– German Berterame.
