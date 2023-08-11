Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

The Hawaiian island of Maui is currently affected by devastating forest fires. A native German narrowly escaped the fire.

Honolulu – The year 2023 has already brought wildfires to many places. The pictures of Rhodes, Italy, Portugal and Co. went around the world. Now it hits another holiday paradise. The Hawaiian island of Maui is on fire. The governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, speaks of “probably the largest natural disaster” in the history of the US state. A German tells of his experiences with the fire.

archipelago Hawaii Area 28,311 km² Capital city Honolulu Height 3,030ft (920m)

Fire in Hawaii: “Just came out at the end”

“We just about got out of the end,” says Anatol Eisele, a native of Ravensburger, a Hawaiian by choice for 30 years and a restaurant owner in the city of Lahaina. Strong winds blew across the city. “We have trees that are over 100 years old and they just tumbled around like toothpicks,” says the German. His restaurant was already without electricity at that time. “And suddenly we heard loud bangs from exploding cars and saw black smoke,” Eisele describes his experiences.

The German restaurant in Hawaii is just a ruin: “Everything is completely gone”

In an emergency, he and his staff wanted to jump into the sea because the roads were already completely blocked at that time. But then the roof of the restaurant was blown away by the wind and the flames came closer. The group fled in the car. Since then, all access roads to the area have been closed. But Eisele went back home on Wednesday by boat. His restaurant is just a ruin. “Everything is completely gone,” explains the German.

Forest fires in Hawaii: 53 victims

The downtown area of ​​the coastal town was completely burned down, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said on Thursday. So Eisele shares his fate with many. The number of victims has already risen to 53. They could no longer escape the fire. Nevertheless, more dead are suspected among the rubble.

Burnt out cars after the Lahaina fire. © dpa-Bildunk/Tiffany Kidder

Bernard Weber, a native of Switzerland and also a restaurant owner in Kahului, in the east of the island, shares this fate. His restaurant was spared the blaze, but the home in Wailea was threatened by the flames. “I’ve been here for 35 years, but we’ve never seen a catastrophe like this in Hawaii,” he says.

Restaurant owner in Hawaii fears for his existence

Now he fears for his existence. Because flights have been canceled, tourists no longer come to the island. “We just survived the pandemic, and now this. Gas stations, supermarkets, hotels and houses, everything is gone,” complains the Swiss: “I hope I can continue.”

Governor Josh Green expects more dead to be found. The property damage is in the billions. He does not expect a quick reconstruction. This will take years. Eisele, who was born in Germany, also shares this view. He also reckons that rapid recovery is unlikely. After the devastating earthquake in Turkey, some things have to be rebuilt here too. The EU is providing one billion euros for this. (dpa/Anna-Lena Kiegerl)