Communities affected by the environmental impacts of the Minas-Rio pipeline work appeal to investors

In the recent past, Conceição do Mato Dentro was a quiet mining town with clean rivers, native forest and many natural beauties. It is home to one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Brazil, the Tabuleiro waterfall. However, currently the region known as the “Mineira capital of ecotourism” is also torn by the controversial Minas-Rio pipeline.

Initially conceived by the EBX Group, owned by former billionaire Eike Batista, and budgeted at US$ 5 billion, the project was acquired in 2008 by the British mining company Anglo American.

The structure crosses 33 cities, from Conceição do Mato Dentro to São João da Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, and has the capacity to transport 26.5 million tons of iron ore per year. Technical issues and socio-environmental problems led the pipeline to start operations only in 2014.

The largest of its kind in the world, at around 529 km in length, the Minas-Rio also has a tailings dam 7 times larger than that of Mariana. Many in the region fear a tragedy similar to the one that befell the Minas Gerais municipality in November 2015.

Since the first licensing, Lúcio Guerra, a resident affected by the work in Conceição do Mato Dentro, has been waging a battle against the environmental impacts of the Anglo American project. When he decided to take a stand against the British company in 2018, the veterinarian from Minas Gerais became the target of threats.

As reported to DW Brazil, he came to be in a protection program, which he left a short time ago. Guerra says he has taken allegations to a prosecutor, but is “to this day no answers”. “I don’t even know if the process was archived”it says.

According to him, the residents of the region face several problems, such as pollution, noise, wild animals that leave the forest because of the impacts and enter the houses and, above all, the restriction of access to water.

Tired of charging the mining company, Guerra and other community leaders affected by Anglo American’s activities, advised by human rights organizations, have now taken their complaints to investors – in this case, the banks.

german banks

A survey by the German NGO Facing Finance on German financial institutions that most invest in mining companies involved in conflicts showed that, by 2022, European banks contributed around €2.2 billion in loans to Anglo American, an amount that represents almost half of the total that made Minas-Rio possible.

Although the organization says it finds it difficult to track the amount of loans allocated to each project – because banks “they don’t comment on the relationships with their clients”–, Facing Finance assesses that many projects that impact the environment would not get off the ground if financial institutions cut these investments.

Among Anglo American’s German investors are Allianz, Axa, BayernLB, Deka, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW, UniCredit SpA, Zurich and Commerzbank. With investments of around €604 million, Commerzbank is the German bank that has invested the most in the British mining company, points out Facing Finance.

According to the NGO, Anglo American is not the only company accused of environmental impacts or human rights violations in mining projects around the world – the list also includes Vale, Bayer, Basf and Syngenta.

The organization thus demands that the financial institutions that signed the UN Principles for Banking Responsibility fulfill the promised follow-up with their clients on the impacts and protection of human rights in business – and also cut investments.

Letter to Commerzbank

During Commerzbank’s general meeting on May 31, Vanessa Müller, member of Facing Finance, read a letter of the ecumenical network Igrejas e Mineração, on behalf of the community of Conceição do Mato Dentro. She questioned whether the German bank intended to stop investing in Anglo American due to the allegations.

In addition to being a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, the bank states on its website that, as a financial institution, it must support and respect the protection of human rights.

To Facing Finance, Commerzbank did not comment on the case, nor on complaints about water quality or pollution generated by mining activities in Brazil. Asked by DW Brazilthe bank responded that business relationships with companies in the mining sector are assessed on an individual basis with regard to social and/or ecological issues, also taking into account human rights issues.

Commerzbank also said that “the assessment can ultimately lead to the end of a business relationship or a project”but asked “understanding why you cannot make statements about individual business relationships”.

“Unfortunately it’s money that rules”

Despite the alleged commitment of financial institutions, in Conceição do Mato Dentro the accusations are old. Lúcio Guerra says that the reports made by Anglo American do not always show the problems.

A DW BrazilAnglo American has ensured that water and pollution monitoring is done by independent consultants. “But we don’t know how this monitoring is done. We don’t trust it, because the perception that the community has is different. The reality is different”assesses Guerra, adding that, even after a decade, the situation of pollution in the local river has not changed.

Added to the list of controversies involving Anglo American in Conceição do Mato Dentro are the accusations, in 2021, of alleged interference in local committees to remove the most critical members of the projects. A DW Brazilthe mining company denies it and says it is “in an open and constant dialogue with the communities”.

But “people still do not have normal living conditions around the development”says Guerra, whose last hope in the face of the conflict that has dragged on for at least a decade now is to demand more responsibility from investors.

“Unfortunately it is money that commands […]. So, if there is any international sanction, stopping buying ores from companies that violate human rights, the mining companies will have to do something”believes the resident.

