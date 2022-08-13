Home page World

Of: Kai Hartwig

Oliver Heise is currently missing. He was backpacking in Spain. © Screenshot / instagram.com/lukasheise

A German backpacker is on holiday in Spain. But now he is missing. His family is now desperately looking for him via Instagram.

Munich/Gran Canaria – In Spain, a young man from Germany wanted to have a good time as a backpacker. But for a few days he has disappeared without a trace and is considered missing. The man’s family is very worried. And now started a search on the Internet.

German backpacker missing in Spain: His family starts a search on Instagram

A family member sent an appeal to all users on Instagram, which he wrote in three languages. On Tuesday (August 9th) he wrote in German, English and Spanish: “We are looking for Oliver Heise. He is 1.75 meters tall, has dark blonde hair, a slightly dark red beard and weighs around 75 kilograms.”

The missing person flew to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on August 3, it said. It was his plan to spend the night there in a cave. Then the trip to Tenerife and La Gomera should be continued, wrote the relative of the wanted person. However, the young man’s family had “not heard from him since August 4”.

A relative of the missing person published this search call in his Instagram story. © Screenshot / instagram.com/lukasheise

Missing German has not reported to his family for days – “usually every day”

The family member described this behavior as absolutely unusual: “He normally reports every day.” The missing person was also “used to backpacking,” his relative continued.

Some Instagram users, who are also traveling in Gran Canaria or Tenerife these days, offered their help on site. They wanted to try to contact the local police and other authorities. So far, however, this has apparently not brought any knowledge.

Anyone who may have clues that could help find the missing person can also contact the young man’s family member directly via Instagram. (kh)