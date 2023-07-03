Going on a nice holiday? Preferably not via the German Autobahn, because long traffic jams are expected.

Delicious! Pack up your car and drive slowly towards your holiday. I’m a fan and I’m leaving for Italy next week. A journey of 1,500 kilometers, but I don’t mind it. In fact, I’m looking forward to the ride. It is part of your journey after all and I enjoy it. However, traffic jams are always annoying and are expected to be significant in Germany.

Traffic jams on the German Autobahn

You can encounter traffic jams everywhere: at the toll gates, at the border crossing, in the event of an accident or because it is just very busy. On the German Autobahn, however, you are definitely the hare, because there are almost 1,400 roadworks! The horror!

Arnoud Broekhuis of the ANWB is also sure: it will be even busier this year. This he says to the Algemeen Dagblad where he also records that many more campers are on the road. And yes, for example, they go with a car (with or without a rut cabin / trailer) or camper. So even more traffic.

Germany’s motorways are in need of maintenance. They were already working on that last year, but this year there will be even more roadworks. All told 1394.

Holiday routes

To make it even more annoying: the work is along the most important holiday routes. How do they come up with it, but okay. We are talking about the A3, the A5, the A8 at Munich-Salzburg and the ring road at Munich. Wet your chest.

You know the drill. All back to one lane or two lanes, which are so narrow that you can hardly drive two cars side by side. And then you also have the faint-hearted who hit the brakes hard at all when they see the first roadwork signs. With all its consequences.

Trouble

Okay, we warned you. However, many people cannot make a detour and will have to take the German Autobahn. The Germans expect it to be very busy from July 14. At the end of July it will go wild, because then almost all of Europe will be free.

A warned person counts for two. So take a day off earlier and take more time for your trip. Do not drive on Saturdays and take enough food and drinks with you anyway. Oh yes, have your car checked before you leave to avoid a breakdown. If you can make an appointment at your garage.

Good travel.

Photo: Spotted Audi RS5 on the Autobahn by @Diederik888

