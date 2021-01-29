The German government has decided to restrict entry into the country for those arriving from other countries in which new mutations of the coronavirus are spreading. This was reported with reference to the text of the decree of the authorities. Spiegel Friday, January 29th.

According to preliminary data, from Saturday, January 30, entry to Germany will be banned from the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa. The restrictions are expected to last until February 17th.

In addition, as the newspaper writes, from January 31, the same restrictive measures will affect those arriving from Lesotho and Eswatini.

It is noted that we are talking about travel both by air and by land transport. German citizens and foreigners living in Germany will not be affected by this ban. Also, the decree does not apply to cargo transportation and humanitarian activities.

Earlier on January 29, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the country is closing borders to all arriving from outside the EU amid the situation with the coronavirus. According to him, this rule will come into force on February 1.

On January 27, it became known that the “British” type of coronavirus infection was detected in 70 countries of the world, the “South African” – in 31.

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. The Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats in the country confirmed that it is spreading at a faster rate and requires increased caution from the population.

The discovery of a new mutation in the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa became known on December 19.