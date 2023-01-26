Home page World

From: Patrick Huljina

Split

According to their own statements, authorities from Germany and the USA have broken up a global hacker network. The damage was “in the billions”.

Stuttgart/Washington – The authorities in Germany and the USA have smashed the global hacker network “Hive”. “A large number of servers were confiscated, data and accounts of the network and its users were secured,” said the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office and the Reutlingen police headquarters on Thursday (January 26). Accordingly, the hacker network was responsible for “more than 1,500 serious cyber attacks affecting companies worldwide”.

Strike against cybercrime: Break up the global hacker network “Hive”.

The group’s websites have been blocked. The IT structure of the “perpetrator group” served “exclusively to carry out the most serious cyber attacks and the subsequent blackmail” of the companies and authorities concerned.

At the same time, the US Department of Justice in Washington said that since June 2021 the network had stolen more than 100 million dollars (around 92 million euros) in ransom with its blackmail software (ransomware). Hospitals, school districts, financial firms and important infrastructure in more than 80 countries were affected.

According to information from authorities in Germany and the USA, the global hacker network “Hive” was smashed. (Iconic image) © Silas Stein/dpa

Hacker network “Hive” smashed: Damages are “in the billions”

According to investigators’ estimates, the damage caused to the companies and public institutions affected should “run into the billions”, as the US Department of Justice and the public prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart announced on Thursday. “Since July of last year, we have assisted more than 300 victims around the world, preventing approximately $130 million in ransom payments,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference in Washington.

According to the US government, the hacker network is a group that not only encrypts the victims’ important data, but has also developed blackmail tools to put pressure on the victim by publishing sensitive data. Garland cited an attack on a hospital in the United States as an example of what the criminals were doing. Because of the attack, the clinic was no longer able to accept new patients and no longer had access to electronic patient data.

International cooperation: investigators from the USA, Germany and the Netherlands

The FBI and the Secret Service in the USA as well as the public prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart, the police headquarters in Reutlingen and the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden in Germany were involved in the investigations into “Hive”. US Attorney General Garland thanked the international partners – especially Germany and the Netherlands – for their cross-border cooperation.

After the announcement that Germany is supplying tanks to Ukraine, pro-Russian hackers threaten attacks. Deutsche Bank and Annalena Baerbock are suspected to be affected. More and more companies are falling victim to attacks by hackers – like the attack on T-Mobile. (ph/afp/dpa)