The German government will nationalize the former structure of the Russian Gazprom, the gas company Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE). The newspaper reports this on November 14 Suddeutsche Zeitung.

As noted by the Ministry of Economics of Germany, these measures are due to the impending insolvency of SEFE. This could jeopardize the security of supply in Germany, the department added.

A few days ago, the European Commission agreed on assistance from Germany in the amount of €225.6 million for the acquisition of SEFE.

In August, it was reported that the company needed more than €5 billion to replace undelivered gas from Russia after the termination of cooperation with Gazprom. As SEFE Managing Director Egbert Laege noted, after the sanctions imposed by Russia, the company “lost everything: both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas.”

Until mid-June 2022, SEFE was called Gazprom Germania GmbH.

In May, German Vice-Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck said that a number of subsidiaries of the ex-Gazprom subsidiary Gazprom Germania GmbH do not receive gas due to Russian counter-sanctions. Then he assured that the FRG had found alternative suppliers, but did not specify which ones.

Gazprom has ceased cooperation with such European companies as Gazprom Germania, Gazprom NGV Europe, Wingas, Astora, Gazprom Marketing&Trading, Vemex and others since April 1.